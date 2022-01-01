The Bagel Shop - North Beverly MA
The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!
1 Dodge St
Popular Items
Location
1 Dodge St
Beverly MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Flip The Bird - CAFE
A Fried Chicken Joint!
Cafe Services
Come in and enjoy!
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
Come in and enjoy!
Early Harvest Diner
We feature delicious homemade breakfast & lunches in a comfortable relaxing atmosphere. Our food is fresh and made to order. Our generous portions means you will never leave hungry. Stop by and enjoy great food served with a smile.