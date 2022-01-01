Go
The Bagel Shop

The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

158 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (195 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.50
Choice of Bagel and any of our house made spreads
Bagel As Is$1.64
Selecting multiple bagels does not multiply the price. Please enter each selection separate.
Bagel W/ Butter$2.80
Choice of Bagel with butter
Medium ICED Coffee$3.74
24 oz Iced Coffee
Medium HOT Coffee$3.04
16 oz Hot Coffee
Large ICED Coffee$4.11
32 oz Iced Coffee
The Regular (Egg & Cheese)$4.91
Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional adds on for an extra charge
Large HOT Coffee$3.50
24 oz Hot Coffee
The Regular Plus Protein$6.54
Egg and Cheese with Choice of Bagel, Cheese and any additional Meats
The Favorite$10.28
Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

158 Main St

Wenham MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

