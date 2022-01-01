The Bagel Table
Come in and enjoy!
BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
9 Boylston St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 Boylston St
Chestnut Hill MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bianca
Bianca is a new neighborhood restaurant and bar in Chestnut Hill that specializes in wood grilling, wood fire pizza, and a variety of dishes inspired by global flavors and cuisines. Bianca means a clean slate, a virtual white plate primed for delicious expression and ready to transport you to far off places. From classic dishes done with care to the truly unique, Bianca presents a luxe dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere that is as comfortable as our own homes.
From the husband and wife team behind o ya and Hojoko: James Beard Award Winning Chef Tim Cushman and Restaurateur and Advanced Sake Professional Nancy Cushman.
Fortune Panda
Dine-in and take out. Best Chinese Cuisine in town since 1996.
Oath Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Frank Pepe’s of Chestnut Hill
Passionate about pizza since 1925!