Go
Toast

The Bagel Table- Wayland

Come in and enjoy!

21 Andrew Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ICED TEA LARGE$2.90
BAGEL W/PLAIN CC$3.60
ICED TEA MEDIUM$2.70
BAGEL W/BUTTER$2.20
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$9.50
FREDDIE FROM CHELSEA$11.50
BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$5.40
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH$5.40
See full menu

Location

21 Andrew Way

Wayland MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Giacomo's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sobre Mesa Sudbury

No reviews yet

We are an upscale coastal Mexican bar and restaurant, focused on ceviche, creative craft cocktails and the time honored traditional slow cooked meats of southern Mexico.

El Basha Sudbury

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston