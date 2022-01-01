The Bake Shoppe
Come in and enjoy some sweet treats!
6611 University Avenue
Location
6611 University Avenue
Windsor Heights IA
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ocha
Come in and enjoy!
Gilroy's
Serving stylish American comfort food for lunch, dinner + weekend brunch. Offering dine-in, carry out & curbside pick-up. Open 7 days a week.
Tapz Pub
Come in and enjoy!
West Des Moines Girls Softball
Come and enjoy the games, stay for the food!