The Bakehouse At Chelsea

A neighborhood, artisan bakery and wood-fired pizzeria. Utilizing local, organic, and premium quality products we strive to offer our community top quality products with top quality service!

PIZZA • PASTRY

1233 W Olney Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)

Popular Items

Salami Arugula$17.00
tomato sauce / fontina / mozzarella / genoa salami / fresh arugula / evoo / cracked black pepper
Margherita Rustica$14.00
crushed tomato / fresh mozzarella / parmigiano reggiano / fresh basil / evoo
Fancy Shmancy Pepperoni$16.50
tomato sauce / mozzarella / pepperoni / calabrese
Cranberry Apple Pie$22.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with sweet apple and tart cranberries, topped with a dutch streusel.
9" Pie.
Gingerbread Loaf$9.00
Soft, buttery loaf with gingerbread spices.
It's a cheese pizza$13.00
tomato sauce/mozzarella
Bacon Gouda$18.50
tomato sauce / smoked gouda / caramelized onion / mozzarella / bacon
Stollen$18.00
Rich soft dough filled with candied fruit soaked and softened in brandy. Rolled in butter and sugar. A German holiday classic!
Bacon Quiche$22.00
Hand-made pie crust filled with rich, savory egg custard, bacon, smoked Gouda, and caramelized onion.
9" quiche.
12 Gingerbread Cookies$14.00
Perfectly spiced and glazed gingerbread cookies.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1233 W Olney Rd

Norfolk VA

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
