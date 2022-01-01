The Bakehouse At Chelsea
A neighborhood, artisan bakery and wood-fired pizzeria. Utilizing local, organic, and premium quality products we strive to offer our community top quality products with top quality service!
PIZZA • PASTRY
1233 W Olney Rd • $$
1233 W Olney Rd
Norfolk VA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
