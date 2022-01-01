Go
Toast

The Bakeristor Cafe

Cafè Bãkeristör will be September 15 Erev Yom Kippur.
We will be open regular hours on Friday and will be selling fresh Challos iyH.
We will be open on Sunday with later hours and Monday until 2pm iyH.

221 West St. Georges Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Penne La Vodka$12.00
Sauteed fresh tomatoes in a light and creamy sauce
Farm bowl$16.00
Quinoa, squash, sweet potato, feta cheese, chickpeas, baby spinach, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette
Freshly Grilled Salmon$19.00
Served with rice pilaf or grilled vegetables
Classic Margarita Pie$15.50
Fresh mozzarella, house made marinara sauce and parmesan
Create your own salad$14.00
Cold brew iced coffee$4.75
Regular fries$4.95
Create Your Sandwich
Bakeristor Fries$7.95
served with parmesan cheese, herbs and truffle mayo
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
Served with house made marinara sauce
See full menu

Location

221 West St. Georges Ave

Linden NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Craven BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rahway Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cubanu

No reviews yet

Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair

Sabor Peruano

No reviews yet

Sabor Peruano is the place to taste authentic Peruvian food. This place is a family-style restaurant, and what’s great is that you don’t have to know everything about Peruvian food to understand how good it is.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston