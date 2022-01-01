The Bakeristor Cafe
Cafè Bãkeristör will be September 15 Erev Yom Kippur.
We will be open regular hours on Friday and will be selling fresh Challos iyH.
We will be open on Sunday with later hours and Monday until 2pm iyH.
221 West St. Georges Ave
Popular Items
Location
221 West St. Georges Ave
Linden NJ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Craven BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Rahway Fried Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Cubanu
Traditional Cuban food with some modern flair
Sabor Peruano
Sabor Peruano is the place to taste authentic Peruvian food. This place is a family-style restaurant, and what’s great is that you don’t have to know everything about Peruvian food to understand how good it is.