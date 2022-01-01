The Bakery Mill
Gainesville's BEST breakfast, lunch and bakery
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
1143 NW 76TH BLVD • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1143 NW 76TH BLVD
GAINESVILLE FL
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
