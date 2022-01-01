The Bake Shop
The Bake Shop is Williamsburg, VA's premier artisan Bakery & Coffee shop. Hand-crafted artisan breads and baked goods, curated coffees and inspired provisions!
Or current hours of operation are:
>Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 4pm
>Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 4pm
Online Ordering Availability*:
>Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 3pm.
*Due to the increased levels of business on Saturday and Sunday, we are no longer accepting online orders.
We remain committed to creating exceptional products, and would love to see you soon!
Cheers from The Bake Shop
PIZZA
204 Armistead Ave
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
204 Armistead Ave
Williamsburg VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amber Ox Public House
Amber Ox Public House is a progressive Southern eatery, focused on offering local, seasonally inspired food, cocktails and beer, produced by our on-site brewery, Precarious Beer Project.
Berret's Seafood Restaurant
Berret’s is OPEN offering inside and outside dining, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, adhering to the governor’s Covid 19 regulations regarding social distancing. The safety of our guests and employees is our sole priority. Please wear a mask when inside our building, except for when you are eating at your table.
We are also open from 11:30 to 8:00 for online and phone-in/take-out/curbside orders.
Come enjoy the best in fresh, regional seafood.
Precarious Beer Hall
Precarious Beer Hall is the home of the modern brewery, Precarious Beer Project, in addition to our killer on-site taqueria, Electric Circus Taco Bar".
The Meadows Original Frozen Custard of Williamsburg
Hampton Roads Premier Frozen Custard Destination!