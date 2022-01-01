Go
The Bake Shop is Williamsburg, VA's premier artisan Bakery & Coffee shop. Hand-crafted artisan breads and baked goods, curated coffees and inspired provisions!
Or current hours of operation are:
>Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 4pm
>Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 4pm
Online Ordering Availability*:
>Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 3pm.
*Due to the increased levels of business on Saturday and Sunday, we are no longer accepting online orders.
We remain committed to creating exceptional products, and would love to see you soon!
PIZZA

204 Armistead Ave

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)

Popular Items

D'TOWN CHEESE$10.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND TOPPED WITH MARINARA
LATTE$3.50
Double shot espresso & 10oz milk with foam. Served 12oz hot, 16oz iced.
Can be served with extra milk for larger size beverage.
BLACK GARLIC & SEA SALT$3.00
HOUSE BAGEL DOUGH TOPPED WITH BLACK GARLIC SEA SALT
ERRYTHANG...$3.00
HOUSE BAGEL DOUGH WITH OUR BLEND OF EVERYTHING SPICE
THE OLE STANDBY$12.00
HOUSE CHEESE BLEND OVER MARINARA THEN TOPPED WITH CRISPY PEP CUPS
ASIAGO$3.00
HOUSE BAGEL DOUGH BAKED WITH SHREDDED ASIAGO CHEESE AND CHIVES.
HOUSE MARINARA$1.00
CORIANDER & HERB RANCH$1.00
THE PLAIN JANE$3.00
HOUSE BAGEL DOUGH, AS SIMPLE AS IT GETS!
HOT HONEY$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Catering
Online Ordering
204 Armistead Ave

Williamsburg VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
