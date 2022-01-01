Go
The Balboa South

290 Third Avenue

Popular Items

BBQ Bacon Burger$11.85
Grilled Onion, American Cheese, BBQ Sauce
Garlic Fries$8.00
Our Salt and Pepper Fries Tossed With Garlic and Parsley. Served With a Side of our House Made Aioli
The Centennial$15.85
Double Patty, Double Bacon, Double American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, House Made Zesty Aioli
Original Balboa Burger$10.85
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese, House Made Zesty Aioli
House Salad$7.00
Green Leaf Lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions. Choice of Dressing: Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Ranch or House Made Zesty Aioli
Pastrami Sandwich$10.85
Thin Cut Pastrami, Pickle, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mustard
Pastrami Burger$12.85
Thin Cut Pastrami, PICKLE, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, Mustard, All on a Burger
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.85
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese, House Made Zesty Aioli
The Classic$10.85
Onion, Pickle, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard
Salt & Pepper Fries$7.00
Hand-Cut, Blanched, Fried Twice And Tossed With Salt and Pepper
Chula Vista CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
