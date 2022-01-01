Go
The Ball Joint

Gourmet Meatballs...and That's Not all!

434 N Garfield Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (149 reviews)

Popular Items

ULTIMAC & CHEESE$12.00
This is Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac with the following embellishments (a.k.a. extra yummy delicious stuff).
- Green Chili - Bacon Crumbles - Buffalo - Ranch - Caramelized Onions
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
Rich, creamy, delicious quasi-Italian dish you know and love.
BALL KRISPY TREAT$2.00
Classic marshmallow-y, buttery crispy cereal treats.
3 BALLS (= to 6+ Buffalo wings)$9.00
GARLIC TOAST$3.00
Cibiatta spread with house-made garlic butter and toasted. It's just super delicious garlic toast that's great as it's own snack or as a dipping tool. (Dipping sauces added for $1.00)
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
I mean, it's spaghetti and meatballs. Is a description necessary? Huh-loooo!! This thing on?
THREE BALLER - 3 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item$11.00
3 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice
ORIGINAL SMOTHERED BALLRITO
Isn't she lovely?! This gorgeous gem features our multiple award-winning green chili smothered over a flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Balls. Topped with melty cheese, black beans, queso fresco, and fresh pico de gallo.
CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC
This is the one. Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac is the "gotta have it now because it feels good" dish that makes everything beautiful and nothing hurt. Twisty cavatappi pasta is drenched in Cheesy Amazing sauce, then gets topped with butter crumbs, and of course bacon chunks.
TWO BALLER - 2 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item$9.00
2 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

434 N Garfield Ave

Loveland CO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
