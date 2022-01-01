Go
Toast

The Bamboo Club

Order all your favorite Bamboo favorites to go!

FRENCH FRIES

3522 E Anaheim St • $$

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Fresh cut Kennebec fries
Unagi Burger$16.00
Burger with grilled pineapple unagi relish, cabbage, pickles and unagi mayo. Served on a brioche bun.
Mochiko Chicken$16.00
Sweet marinated crispy chicken with sesame seeds and chives. Served with rice and mac salad.
5 Spice Spare Rib Plate$18.00
Tender spare ribs cooked slow and low for over 6 hours. Topped with sesame seeds and chives. Served with Mac salad and rice.
Thai Tea Brined Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Thai tea brined Chicken hand breaded and fried to perfection, sweet chili cabbage slaw, spicy aoili, and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Mai Tai 8oz can$12.00
Huli Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled huli chicken, cabbage, Unagi mayo,
Pickles, pineapple. Served on a brioche bun
Painkiller 8oz can$12.00
Classic Burger$15.00
Fresh brisket and chuck patty flame grilled to perfection, cheddar, caramelized onions, 1000 island, lettuce and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.
Vegan Loco Moco$16.00
Beyond patty, mushroom gravy, chives, crispy shallots & crispy garlic. Served with rice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Reservations
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3522 E Anaheim St

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TENNESSEE JACKS

No reviews yet

Where Long Beach goes for Whiskey

Knead Donuts and Tea

No reviews yet

Grab some donuts and Viet coffee !

A&J Seafood Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CSULB - Blair Field

No reviews yet

"Home of the Dirtbags"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston