The Banana Garden

Passionate people with a focused approach towards client satisfaction. Come, join us for an ever satisfying experience. We take pride in our preparations and at the same time do ensure your individual taste suggestions are adhered to. From the very essential of Roti Prata to Chicken or Beef Satay, Char Koay Teow, we serve freshly cooked food in an OPEN KITCHEN syle.

4100 Grafton St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1939 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Milk Rice$3.00
Rice cooked with coconut milk and ginger
Veggie Malay Mee Goreng$13.00
Malay spicy stir fried noodles with vegetables and ground peanuts
Veggie Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Stir fried rice with fresh thai chili, peas, carrots and tofu
Char Kway Teow$13.00
Stir fried soft rice noodles or Vermicelli with shrimp, squids, eggs and bean sprouts
Miri Chicken$14.00
Chicken with black pepper, eggplant, string beans and curry leaves
Roti Prata$4.75
Malaysia paper thin bread dipping with curry sauce
Roti Telur$8.00
Indian bread stuffed with egg, dipping with curry sauce
Chicken Satay$12.00
Marinated chicken skewered and grilled, served with a Chef's special saucy dip
Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Fresh dice pineapple, shrimp, peas and cashew nuts in a pineapple shell
Malay Mee Goreng$14.00
Malay spicy stir fried noodles with seafood, chicken, vegetables and ground peanuts
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

4100 Grafton St

Dublin CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
