The Banana Garden
Passionate people with a focused approach towards client satisfaction. Come, join us for an ever satisfying experience. We take pride in our preparations and at the same time do ensure your individual taste suggestions are adhered to. From the very essential of Roti Prata to Chicken or Beef Satay, Char Koay Teow, we serve freshly cooked food in an OPEN KITCHEN syle.
4100 Grafton St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4100 Grafton St
Dublin CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
Amici's
Authentic New York-style pizzas, pastas, salads, and flame roasted chicken wings available for pickup and delivery throughout Dublin.
Shihlin
Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.
Patxi's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!