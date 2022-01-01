Go
Toast

Gunsight Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

624 Nucleus Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (208 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

624 Nucleus Ave

Columbia Falls MT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

North Fork Pizza

No reviews yet

North Fork Pizza is a locally owned & operated pizzeria nestled in the Gateway to Glacier Park. Come grab a pizza to get you there or get you home!
Enjoy the high-quality freshness that is in our pizza, our people, and our place!!!

Backslope Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North Valley Eagles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Brew Coffee

No reviews yet

Montana born and roasted.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston