The Bandwagon Bar
Open today 8:00 AM - 10:00 PM
95 Reviews
$
586 Parker Rd
Fairfield, CA 94533
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
586 Parker Rd, Fairfield CA 94533
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Fire Wings Fairfield
Come in and Enjoy
BurgerIM in Fairfield, Riazbhatti & Muthanna LLC
BURGERIM GLENDORA
GOURMET BURGER
Favela's Mexican Grill - Fairfield
Come in and enjoy!
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom
Rustwater Kitchen & Taproom has 30 rotating draft beers along with a beer fridge for on or off-site consumption. We also have a simple food menu mirroring a fast food style restaurant.