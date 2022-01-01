The Bank Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
110 E State St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
110 E State St
Pendleton IN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amplify Sauce House
We share space with Yummerful in Pendleton! Join us for lunch or dinner, then enjoy ice cream from Yummerful!
Catello’s
Come on in and enjoy!
Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton
Located minutes from downtown historic Pendleton, Sahm's Smokehouse offers up delicious Texas style smoked BBQ and frosty craft Big Lug beer. We have family dining, a 21+ bar and a beer barn! Outdoors, we have two boccee ball courts with a patio, disc golf practice holes, and a fire pit!
Riviera Maya Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!!