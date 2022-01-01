Go
Toast

The Bank Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

110 E State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (591 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 E State St

Pendleton IN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amplify Sauce House

No reviews yet

We share space with Yummerful in Pendleton! Join us for lunch or dinner, then enjoy ice cream from Yummerful!

Catello’s

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sahm's Smokehouse - Pendleton

No reviews yet

Located minutes from downtown historic Pendleton, Sahm's Smokehouse offers up delicious Texas style smoked BBQ and frosty craft Big Lug beer. We have family dining, a 21+ bar and a beer barn! Outdoors, we have two boccee ball courts with a patio, disc golf practice holes, and a fire pit!

Riviera Maya Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston