The Banks Alehouse is proud to serve the Fairbanks community a rotating selection of local and internationally known craft beers, featuring 34 locally-crafted favorites.

Our menu features inventive Alaska twists on your favorite comfort food's, served up with a side of outstanding service.

We do sports better. Catch the next big game with your family and friends like no where else in Fairbanks!



1243 Old Steese Hwy