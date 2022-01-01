Go
Toast

The Banks Alehouse

The Banks Alehouse is proud to serve the Fairbanks community a rotating selection of local and internationally known craft beers, featuring 34 locally-crafted favorites.
Our menu features inventive Alaska twists on your favorite comfort food's, served up with a side of outstanding service.
We do sports better. Catch the next big game with your family and friends like no where else in Fairbanks!

1243 Old Steese Hwy

No reviews yet

Location

1243 Old Steese Hwy

Fairbanks AK

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Food Factory

No reviews yet

Serving you our best!

Salty's on 2nd

No reviews yet

Best BRUNCH in town, with BAR to match!

Big Daddy’s BarBQ

No reviews yet

Northern Most Southern BBQ

C & J's Drive In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston