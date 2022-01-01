Go
The Banshee

Come in and enjoy!

134 West 2nd Street

Popular Items

Pastrami Bomb$16.00
Beer Steamed Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Side Cole Slaw
Cubano$14.00
Roast Pork, Porchetta, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard Aioli
Mac & Cheese$13.00
Classic "Late Night Window" Double Cheeseburger, Side Cole Slaw$13.00
Double 1/4 Pound Angus,Whole Grilled Onion, Roasted Tomatoes, Pickles, 1000 Island
Baja Style Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy Atlantic Cod, Slaw, Crema, Red Onions, Radish, Jalapenos, Cilantro, Green Sauce on Corn Tortillas
Banh Mi Tacos$15.00
Braised Pork, Pickled Carrots, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Bean Sprouts, 5 Spice Aioli, Corn Tortilla
Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved Prime Rib, Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Hoagie Roll, Side Cole Slaw
Side Steak Fries$6.00
Trashy Fried Chicken Tacos$16.00
Fried Chicken, Slaw, Cheese Skirt, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Ranch, Cilantro, Chives
Pho-Rench Dip$16.00
Location

134 West 2nd Street

Chico CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
