Go
Toast

the B A O

Crafted buns / Crafted cocktails

14 North Central Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)

Popular Items

Skinny Fries$4.99
UDON Noodle soup$15.99
fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom
togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup
Fried Chicken BAO$5.99
Survivor BAO$18.99
choose 3 baos & free fries
BAO sauce$0.99
COM BAO 2$14.99
choose 2 bao , choose 1 drink , side of fries
Sweet Chili Chicken Rice$15.99
Pickle ginger, Cucumber, Chive, Onsen egg
Chicken Katsu Curry$15.99
Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg
Crispy Gyoza$6.99
Yuzu Popcorn Chicken$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 North Central Avenue

Clayton MO

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Enjoy your favorite Peel dish when and where you want!

Half & Half

No reviews yet

We are a breakfast, lunch, and brunch destination in Clayton, MO. We have had one goal from day one: deliver great food with great coffee. Come in and enjoy!

Pastaria

No reviews yet

Pastaria is the approachable Italian concept inspired by the pasta-making factories and lively osterias of southern Italy. With a mantra of “La Verità,” Pastaria represents Chef Craft’s dedication to “the truth” of Italian cuisine, celebrating the simplicity and quality of great food. Executive Chef Brian Moxey helms the kitchen for Pastaria’s menu of soups, salads, and appetizers, organic pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, wood oven entrées, and of course, gelato.
A recipe that took two and half years to develop, Pastaria’s pizza showcases Craft’s dedication to producing chewy, bubbly crust for the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Pastaria’s gelato program features a rotating menu of classic to creative flavors and guests are encouraged to visit the gelato counter to sample selections as well as watch pasta being made by hand.

Pastaria Deli & Wine

No reviews yet

Connected directly to Pastaria (in the former Sardella space), Deli & Wine offers a variety of ready-to-enjoy lunch items, pantry provisions created and curated by the Pastaria team, a vast variety of unique wines, and much more! Dine-in, carry out, or shop in store!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston