Kelly's Steak & Seafood

Located in historic Boalsburg, Pennsylvania Just minutes from downtown State College and the University Park Campus, Kelly’s Steak and Seafood is a purveyor of fine American dining taking influence from Asia, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond.

Kelly’s strives to be the premier steak and seafood restaurant in the mid-price casual dining range of the Central Pennsylvania Region.

Our focus is serving consistent quality food at a great value. Kelly’s Steak and Seafood philosophy can be stated simply; we want you to have a wonderful family-friendly dining experience.

Every member of the staff at Kelly’s shares this sentiment – from the front door to the kitchen door. Our guests are our reason for existence; without them there would be no Kelly’s. We view each table as a chance to have a new “regular” and do our utmost to assure that you leave happy. We look forward to serving you.

