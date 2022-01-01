Go
The Bar - Green Bay - Holmgren Way

Come in and enjoy!

2001 Holmgren Way

Popular Items

15 Count Boneless Wings$16.49
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
10 Count Boneless Wings$10.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Handmade in egg roll skins, fried to perfection. Accompanied by zesty pizza sauce.
15 Count Traditional Wings$16.49
Criss-Cuts$5.49
Chicken Bacon Wrap$12.99
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
Build Your Own Burger$10.99
Choice of bun and own toppings. White bun or wheat bun, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and pickles have no charge. All additiional toppings price varies.
French Fries$4.99
10 Count Traditional Wings$10.99
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.
2001 Holmgren Way

Green Bay WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
