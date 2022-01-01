Go
Toast

The Bar on Buena

Buena Park's favorite neighborhood bar with a cantina inspired menu. Wide selection of specialty whiskies and beers.

910 West Buena Ave • $$

Avg 4 (572 reviews)

Popular Items

THE CLASSIC$12.00
A build-your-own 1/2 lb burger, sesame seed bun, LTOP. Choice of side.
ROSEMARY CHICKEN CLUB$14.00
Rosemary grilled chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato; brioche toast
GRILLED STEAK SALAD (GF)$15.00
Baby spinach, grilled tequila marinated steak, pepper jack cheese, cucumber, onion, carrot, chili spiced pepitas, house made apple cider vinaigrette
THE TURKEY$14.00
House-made 1/2 lb turkey patty, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli, grain mustard; brioche bun; LTOP. Choice of side.
SIDE AIOLI$0.50
Select an aioli.
"CONICAL" FRIES$5.00
Cone of Fries, side of habanero aioli. Select any additional dips or sauces. Sub Sweet Potato Fries +$1
TRIO OF TACOS
Click for available options. A matching set of 3 tacos topped with diced red onion, sour cream, cojita cheese, and cilantro. Side of jalapeno rice & beans and house-made salsa. Al pastor does contain flour that cannot be removed.
THE BBQ$14.00
1/2 lb burger, house BBQ sauce, Hooks cheddar, bacon, pretzel bun, LTOP
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

910 West Buena Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dock at Montrose Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe on the Go, Ltd.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dimo's Pizza

No reviews yet

We see pizza as our crispy, chewy, edible passion – a platform on which we can imagine all our culinary ambitions. With this in mind, we engage our “crustomers” in our pizza and our philosophy and seek to be a part of their lives just as we are of theirs.

Breakfast House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston