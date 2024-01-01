The Bar Upstairs - 200 E Mt Vernon St
Open today 3:00 PM - 3:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Location
200 E Mt Vernon St, Somerset KY 42501
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mulligans Grill and Pub - 14 Woodson Cove Court
No Reviews
14 Woodson Cove Court Bronston, KY 42518
View restaurant