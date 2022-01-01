Go
The Bar - Wausau

10302 Market Street

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Wrap$11.49
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza$14.99
First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.99 extra
10 Count Boneless Wings$9.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
15 Count Traditional Wings$14.99
15 Count Boneless Wings$14.99
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
10 Count Traditional Wings$9.99
Cod Plate
Build Your Own Burger$9.99
Choice of bun and own toppings. White bun or wheat bun, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and pickles have no charge. All additiional toppings price varies.
French Fries$3.99
Cheese Curds$9.49
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
Location

10302 Market Street

Rothschild WI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

