Go
The Barbary image
Bars & Lounges

The Barbary

Open today 2:00 PM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

951 Frankford Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:00 am

Location

951 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia PA 19125

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

No reviews yet

Just Pizza...
Just the Best!

R&D

No reviews yet

A cocktail bar for the neighborhood.

Johnny Brenda's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Milkcrate Cafe

No reviews yet

Milkcrate Cafe is a vinyl record boutique and cafe located in the heart of Fishtown, Philadelphia. We offer thousands of hand-picked new and rare vintage rock, soul and jazz vinyl records, along with new and used turntables, speakers and receivers.
Milkcrate Cafe exclusively brews and sells blends by La Colombe Roasters. Our menu features a variety of fast, simple and creative breakfast, brunch and dinner items that has been locally and nationally recognized.

The Barbary

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston