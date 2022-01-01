Go
The Barking Bodega at Singh Meadows

Fresh food for the whole family, including the dog!

-1490 E Weber Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Scooby Snack$3.00
Peanut butter, pumpkin, egg, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, bacon grease.
Bodega Burger$16.75
Grass-fed beef patty cooked med with grilled onion, tomatoes, munster cheese, lettuce and chipotle aioli on a burger bun.
Cold Brew$4.75
Passport cold brew served over ice.
Matcha Green Tea
Chai Tea$4.75
Chai mixed into milk base
See full menu

Location

Tempe AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

