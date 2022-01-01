The Barking Cow of Muncie
Come in and enjoy good food and old fashioned ice cream and desserts!
118 S Walnut St
Location
118 S Walnut St
Muncie IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Heorot Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
1925 PubHouse - Muncie
Come in and enjoy!
Twin Archer Brew Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Casa Del Sol
We hope you enjoyed your visit! Gracias!