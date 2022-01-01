Go
Toast
  • /
  • Muncie
  • /
  • The Barking Cow of Muncie

The Barking Cow of Muncie

Come in and enjoy good food and old fashioned ice cream and desserts!

118 S Walnut St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

118 S Walnut St

Muncie IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heorot Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

1925 PubHouse - Muncie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Twin Archer Brew Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Casa Del Sol

No reviews yet

We hope you enjoyed your visit! Gracias!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston