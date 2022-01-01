Go
The Barking Crab

We are open for take out only!!! Full service resumes next week!

SEAFOOD

88 Sleeper St • $$$

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)

Popular Items

Fishermans Platter (fried)*$38.00
Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp & Clams!
served with fries and tartar.
Cup Of Chowder*$9.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
(contains pork)
Beer Battered Fish & Chips (fried)*$22.00
Fried Beer Battered Haddock served with fries and tartar sauce.
Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp (each)*$3.50
Jumbo u-10 cocktail shrimp sold by the piece served with cocktail sauce & lemon
Fried Rhode Island Calamari*$16.00
fried local calamari, tossed with garlic butter and peppers
Naked Lobster Roll*$35.00
Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
2 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*$56.00
served with corn on the cob & drawn butter
Steamed Corn on the Cob (1)*$4.00
Grilled Wild Salmon*$29.00
Buerre-blanc, green beans, jasmine rice
Traditional Lobster Roll*$34.00
served chilled. Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayo & celery served on a toasted roll with shredded lettuce. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

88 Sleeper St

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:01 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:01 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:01 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
