Go
Toast

The Barking Pig

The Barking Pig is your neighborhood Patio Bar and Grill. We pride ourselves in great customer service while providing craft foods and drinks for your pleasure. Our patios and play areas are pet and kid friendly.

PIZZA • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

2307 Ella Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Wednesday CFC Plate$10.00
Fried Butterflied Chicken Breast served with Mashed Potatoes and Gravy!
Buffalo Caesar Wrap$10.00
Wings$12.00
8 Wings tossed in your choice of sauce (1) served with Carrots, Celery and Ranch
Crispy Chicken$8.50
House Breaded Fried Chicken Breast & Pickles
Southwest Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Dressing, Parmesan
BYOPizza$6.50
Blackened Salmon Salad$15.00
Seared 6oz Salmon, Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Avocado
Queso$10.00
Served with Fresh Chips topped with Pico & Cilantro
Burger$10.00
Angus Beef, Cheddar or Swiss, Spring Mix, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
Brussels Sprouts$10.00

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2307 Ella Blvd

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tony's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tony's Mexican Restaurant (Heights) - ToastNow

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

High Tower Cafe #11 Ella

No reviews yet

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

CRISP wine-beer-eatery

No reviews yet

CRISP Wine, Beer & Eatery is committed to providing exceptional customer service and quality dining through our chef inspired menu and choice of over 100 hand selected fine wines, seasonal craft brew and a fully stocked bar. Our indoor and outdoor eatery has an Old World flare with a New World influence, designed to evoke a sense of effortless sophistication in a stylish yet comfortable atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Let us cook for you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston