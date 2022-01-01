Go
The Barley Neck

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

5 Beach Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cake$17.00
Premium Jumbo Lump Crab | Cajun Aioli | Mango Salsa
Short Rib Pizza$20.00
Braised Short Ribs | Caramelized Onions | Garlic Cream Sauce
Scallop BLT Pizza$20.00
Sea Scallops | Bacon | Fresh Tomato | Arugula | Garlic Parmesan Cream
Vegetarian Pizza$20.00
Fresh Mushroom | Yellow Peppers
Tomato | Caramelized Onion | Basil
Harvest Pizza$20.00
Butternut Squash | Sausage | Apples
Garlic Cream | Maple Glaze
Cider Glazed Salmon$29.00
Fresh Cider Reduction | Jasmine Rice | Broccolini
Farro Salad$15.00
Farro | Roasted Cauliflower Romesco | Chickpeas | Heirloom Tomatoes | Hazelnut Vinaigrette
Cheese Pizza$18.00
GF Harvest Pizza$18.00
GLUTEN FREE 10” CAULIFLOWER CRUST
Butternut Squash | Sausage | Apples
Fresh Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano
Maple Glaze
Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

5 Beach Road

Orleans MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
