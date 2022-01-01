Drake's: The Barn
Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
985 Riverfront Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
985 Riverfront Street
West Sacramento CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Honey and The Trapcat
Do you believe in love at first sight?
Solomon's
We’re named after Russ Solomon, founder of the coolest and arguably most successful company ever to launch in Sacramento, Tower Records. With the motto “No Music, No Life”, the music store was a hang out for musicians and music lovers in all major US cities and around the world including China, Japan, Ireland, Israel, and Mexico. You’ll notice nods to Tower like sandwiches named after former employees, the annual art calendars and Pulse Magazines on our walls. Solomon’s, just like Tower Records, is a community gathering place with soul where culture and music is celebrated and everyone is welcome! Located in a former Tower Records, the space also features The Russ Room on the 2nd floor, a live music venue, art gallery, and social space for parties, luncheons, breakfast meetings, presentations, movies, and more!
50 Beach Hut Deli
Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺
Sauced BBQ & Spirits
Get Sauced!