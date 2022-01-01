Go
Drake's: The Barn

Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

$$

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni$17.00
15" pizza with Milan pepperoni, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
(Vegetarian)
Tossed in Buffalo, Dressed with Blue Cheese Dressing, topped with Blue Cheese Crumbles and Chives.
Dude Ya$19.00
15" pizza with tomato sauce,
mozzarella, pepperoni, and
Italian sausage, and bacon finished w/ oregano and pecorino
Chicken Garlic$18.00
House Brined grilled chicken, garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, garlic slivers, fresh basil, and pecorino
Wings (8)$16.00
8 fried jumbo wings tossed in classic buffalo sauce, lemon pepper, or garlic pecorino. Served with celery sticks and choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Garlic Tots$9.00
(Vegetarian)
Fresh garlic mixed with pecorino and parsley; served with garlic mayo and ketchup.
Chicken Tendies$10.00
Two chicken tenders and tots.
Served with side of ketchup and ranch.
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Savory Pretzel$12.00
Pretzel served with house made mustard, beer cheese, and pickled peppers.
Shawarma Tots$13.00
A bed of Tots, Shredded Lettuce, Shawarma Meat, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shawarma Sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

985 Riverfront Street

West Sacramento CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

