Go
Toast

The Barn Original

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

359 Sicomac Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (201 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

359 Sicomac Ave

Wyckoff NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Willow & Whisk

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Yella's

No reviews yet

Food Worth Screaming About!

Manhattan Halal gyro

No reviews yet

It's the Best Gyro Place in town

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston