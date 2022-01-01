The Barn Original
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
359 Sicomac Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
359 Sicomac Ave
Wyckoff NJ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Willow & Whisk
Come on in and enjoy!
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Yella's
Food Worth Screaming About!
Manhattan Halal gyro
It's the Best Gyro Place in town