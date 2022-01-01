Go
Toast

The Barnacle

Come on in and enjoy!

141 Front St

No reviews yet

Location

141 Front St

Marblehead MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Little Store Pastaria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sea Salt

No reviews yet

New American Restaurant.
Fresh Ingredients! Bright Flavors!
Jan/Feb 2021: Currently offering Takeout and Delivery. Delivery to Marblehead only.

Mookie's at Mugford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

The Landing Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located on beautiful Marblehead Harbor. You are suspended above the water in our dining room with an outside deck with million dollars harbor views.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston