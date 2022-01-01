Go
Toast

The Basement Sports Bar

Where the games are always on... And the kitchen is always open!

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

9224 Darrow Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Kaluger Chicken Pizza$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$10.99
Wings/Shrimp
Gyro Philly$10.99
Gyro$9.99
Side Mac-N-Cheese Bites$2.99
Fried Fish Dinner$9.99
Shrimp Philly$10.49
Classic Pompano Philly$12.49
ULTIMATE RUEBEN$10.99

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

9224 Darrow Rd

Twinsburg OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harmonii Social

No reviews yet

✨The perfect blend of exceptional food and exclusive drinks to create a harmonious vibe for everyone to enjoy ✨

Harmonii Social - Old

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohris Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

We serve you the best Indian cuisine flavors in town. Come in and Enjoy!

Blue Willow Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston