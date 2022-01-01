Go
Toast

THE BASIN CAFE

Come in and enjoy!

349 Lee Vining Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Oldie But Goodie$11.95
Traditional Turkey, Ham, or Roast Beef Sandwich with your choice of cheese. Served on White or Wheat Bread with Mayo, Dijon Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles
Cans/Bottles TOGO$1.95
See full menu

Location

349 Lee Vining Ave

Lee Vining CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mono Inn

No reviews yet

Mono Inn is now serving modern farm-to-table cuisine with turn-of-the-century flair. Located at the back gate of Yosemite National Park, easily accessible from the Bay Area and Southern California, the new Mono Inn offers one of the most extraordinary dining experiences in all of California.

Side Door Wine Bar and Cafe

No reviews yet

A Wine Shop inside a Wine Bar inside a Cafe! 

Shelter Distilling

No reviews yet

Craft Distillery, Brewery, and Kitchen

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

No reviews yet

Made from scratch, made from hand since 1994!
BAGEL FACTORY - CASUAL RESTAURANT - BAKERY - CATERING - DELI
We look forward to seeing you soon!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston