The Batteau

The Batteau is a restaurant and wine bar located in the heart of historic downtown Scottsville. Join us for a unique and memorable dining experience!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

515 Valley St • $$$

Avg 4.8 (51 reviews)

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

515 Valley St

Scottsville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
