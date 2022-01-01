The Batteau
The Batteau is a restaurant and wine bar located in the heart of historic downtown Scottsville. Join us for a unique and memorable dining experience!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
515 Valley St • $$$
Location
515 Valley St
Scottsville VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
