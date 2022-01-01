Go
The Bay House

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

2723 Castro Valley Boulevard

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Pickup

pickup bag icon

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Full Plate
$40.00

Braised Pork Sandwich with a side of Stewed Green Beans & Cornbread with Honey Butter | Blackberry Cobbler for dessert | Comes with Beer or Wine

Popular
Item pic
Tender braised pork sandwich
$16.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder on a fresh baked brioche bun | pickle, tangy mayo sauce, house made slaw

Popular
Item pic
Bella's Blackberry Cobbler
$7.00

Southern Style Cobbler made with Fresh Juicy Blackberries. Served Warm with a dollop of Cold Chantilly Cream

Popular
Item pic
Bacon Stewed Green Beans
$7.00

Three hour stewed green beans, bacon, onion, and beef broth

Popular
Item pic
Sweet Buttered Corn Bread
$5.00

A sweet and fluffy take on a southern classic, served with honey butter

Popular

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2723 Castro Valley Boulevard, Castro Valley CA 94546

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Item pic
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

