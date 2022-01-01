American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
The Bayside Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
1702 Ford Street
Ogdensburg, NY 13669
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
1702 Ford Street, Ogdensburg NY 13669
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Park Bros | Canton
Come in and enjoy!
The Blue House
Come in and enjoy!