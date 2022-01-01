The BBQ Rescue
A retired Rescue Squad from Fairfax County. Converted to run as a Food Truck. Serving BBQ meats on top of some mouth-watering "bases" like smoked/baked potatoes, hand cut fries, and the creamiest mac and cheese.
11448 Freemans Ford Road
Location
11448 Freemans Ford Road
Remington VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
