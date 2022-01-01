Go
The Beach House Restaurant

Family owned and operated since '97

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

13015 Long Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$53.00
8 oz cut served with port wine reduction & charred sweet peppers
Pat's Pasta$34.00
jumbo shrimp sautéed with fresh & sundried tomatoes, garlic, basil, & EVOO then tossed with broccoli and pasta
Scallops & Bacon$18.00
Kids Pasta$10.00
Stuffed Shrimp$50.00
four jumbo shrimp stuffed with our seasoned crabmeat & served with our signature sauce
Chocolate Chip Lava Cake$11.00
Zucchini Planks$14.00
Grilled Tuna$36.00
sushi grade yellow fin, wasabi honey mustard drizzle
Crab Cake App$22.00
Calamari$17.00
flash fried & served with marinara & hot peppers
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13015 Long Beach Blvd

Beach Haven Terrace NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

