Go
Toast

Beach House

Come in and enjoy!

200 Gulf Dr. North

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Farm House 2$12.00
Farm House 2
Peel & Eat Shrimp$17.00
Chilled, served with Tradtional Cocktail Sauce
Shrimp Fried Dinner$25.00
Domestic Shrimp with French Fries and Slaw
Caesar Side $$$5.00
Caesar Side $$
Bourbon Salmon$29.00
Atlantic Salmon Filet char-grilled, Bourbon BBQ Glazed, served with Roasted Asparagus & a Quinoa Rice Blend
Coconut Shrimp App$15.00
Mahi Catch$26.00
Fish Platter Entrée$25.00
Deep Water Haddock lightly fried and served with Fries and Cole Slaw
MexicanCorn$8.00
Steamed Corn on the Cob Sprinkled with Mexican Spices, Cotija Cheese, Garnished with a Lime Wedge
Brussel sprouts$10.00
See full menu

Location

200 Gulf Dr. North

Bradenton Beach FL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wicked Cantina

No reviews yet

Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex, plus your favorite American classics, served at the beach on Anna Maria Island. Full liquor bar, live music, full parking and the best Margaritas in town await you! Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar

No reviews yet

Come visit us at the Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar!!!! Awesome Food and Beautiful View of Sarasota Bay!

Graze Street AMI

No reviews yet

Chef Driven Modern Market

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston