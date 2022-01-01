Beach House
Come in and enjoy!
200 Gulf Dr. North
Popular Items
Location
200 Gulf Dr. North
Bradenton Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wicked Cantina
Hand Made Austin style Tex Mex, plus your favorite American classics, served at the beach on Anna Maria Island. Full liquor bar, live music, full parking and the best Margaritas in town await you! Happy Hour 12-5 Daily and All Day Sunday.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar
Come visit us at the Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar!!!! Awesome Food and Beautiful View of Sarasota Bay!
Graze Street AMI
Chef Driven Modern Market