Go
Toast

The Beacon Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

997 Bar Harbor Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

BLT$7.95
Spinach Artichoke Dip$9.95
Beaconater$13.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Beer Battered Haddock Dinner$15.95
Steak and Cheese$12.95
Tender Basket$13.95
Haddock Dinner$15.95
Chicken Bacon Dagwood$10.95
Caesar - Small$5.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

997 Bar Harbor Rd

Trenton ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mother's Kitchen - Bar Harbor

No reviews yet

We are experiencing higher than normal customers during the height of our season. Please order early as we normally have a 30-45 minute wait

Pats Pizza - Ellsworth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Siam Sky

No reviews yet

We are extremely pleased to welcome you to Siam Sky Thai cuisine.
With our first-class recipes, special ingredients, and Thai cooking experience of our chefs, we are highly confident that the Thai food we will serve you is truly authentic, we do not use MSG.

D'Amanda's

No reviews yet

Pizzas, burgers, salads, and more! We have something for everyone!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston