Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Beak

Open today 5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

418 1st St

Glasgow, MO 65254

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am

Location

418 1st St, Glasgow MO 65254

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beckett's
orange star4.5 • 28
510 1ST ST Glasgow, MO 65254
View restaurantnext
Rolling Pin Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
104 Market St Glasgow, MO 65254
View restaurantnext
Miknan's Main Street Pub
orange star4.5 • 148
107 N Main St Fayette, MO 65248
View restaurantnext
REBUILDING Beckett's Winery - 515 1st Street
orange starNo Reviews
515 1st Street Glasgow, MO 65254
View restaurantnext
Emmet's Kitchen & Tap - Fayette, MO
orange star4.8 • 290
111 N Main St. Fayette, MO 65248
View restaurantnext
River & Rail Coffee - 122 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
122 Main St Blackwater, MO 65322
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Glasgow

Beckett's
orange star4.5 • 28
510 1ST ST Glasgow, MO 65254
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Glasgow

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Beak

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston