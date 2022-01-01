Go
Toast

The Bean Counter

Your Coffee Shop that always gives back....

4956 5th St • $

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Cryptocurrency

Location

4956 5th St

Rapid City SD

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aby's

No reviews yet

Beer. Wine. Music. Art

Fork Real Community Cafe

No reviews yet

Fork Real Community Café is a fresh and unique dining concept located @ 324 St Joseph Street in Rapid City, SD. We offer a "home-feel" atmosphere with fresh, healthy meals Monday-Friday 11-1:30pm.

Pour 54 Taphouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sahara Nights Hookah Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston