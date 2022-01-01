Go
The Bearded Barista

Artisan coffee and gourmet sandwiches in a relaxing atmosphere.

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224

Avg 4.7 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

White Chocolate Mocha
A coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and steamed milk.
Includes flavoring:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Cold Brew - Regular
This is our diluted cold brew concentrate that we make with our house roased coffee beans.
It is brewed cold and never touches the heat and it's made with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Caramel Macchiato
Unlike a traditional macchiato, this leans itself more towards the drink from a certain famous coffee shop *wink wink* with a generous amount of steamed milk, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and light foam.
Includes flavoring:
3 pumps for 12 oz
4 pumps for 16 oz
5 pumps for 20 oz
Latte
A popular coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and steamed milk.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Cappuccino
A coffee drink similar to a latte only with less steamed milk and more of the foam. It’s made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and a thicker milk foam than a latte.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Americano
Americanos are made with shots of espresso diluted with water. This gives it a similar strength to brewed coffee only with a different flavor profile.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
The Normie$4.00
A plain bagel with your choice of cream cheese
( Or other spread for additional $0.50 )
The Ranch$7.50
Buffalo chicken, bacon, and provolone with house-made ranch on sourdough bread.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build your own breakfast. Comes with and egg but you get to choose a bread, a cheese, and a meat.
Iced Americano
This is an espresso drink where the shots of espresso are diluted with water and served over ice.
This gives it a similar strength to iced coffee only with a different flavor profile.
(Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected)
Recommended:
2 pumps for 12 oz
3 pumps for 16 oz
4 pumps for 20 oz
Location

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224

San Angelo TX

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
