The Beat - Bangkok

Thai restaurant with a new twist in Blacksburg Downtown.

104 Jackson st NE #100

Popular Items

Massaman Curry 🌶️$12.58
Massaman Coconut Curry with Potato, Onion and Peanuts
House Fried Rice$9.89
Egg, Onion, Green Peas, Tomato, and Green Onion
Pad See Ew$11.68
Wok Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Egg and Chinese Broccoli (Seasonally Available) in House Dark Soy Sauce
Crispy Spring Rolls - V$4.05
Two Vegetable Spring Rolls served with Sweet and Sour Chili Sauce
Tom Yum Soup$4.05
Aromatic Herb Broth with Mushroom, Tomato, Scallion and Cilantro
Crispy Pad Thai$12.58
Wok Fried Crispy Wontons with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Fried Shallots and Ground Peanuts in Sweet and Sour Pad Thai Sauce
Basil Fried Rice$10.78
Bell Peppers, Onion, Egg, Chili and Fresh Basil Leaf
Drunken Noodle$10.78
Wok Fried Wide Rice Noodles with Egg, Peppers, Onion, Chili and Basil in House Basil Soy Sauce
Pad Thai - GF$11.68
Wok Fried Thin Rice Noodles with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Green Onion, Fried Shallots and Ground Peanuts in Sweet and Sour Pad Thai Sauce
Panang Curry 🌶️ GF$12.58
Panang Coconut Curry with Green Beans, Bell Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Fresh Basil Leaf and Ground Peanuts
Location

104 Jackson st NE #100

Blacksburg VA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
