Go
Toast
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • The Beer Garage - West Village

The Beer Garage - West Village

Come in and enjoy!

118 Christopher Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

118 Christopher Street

New York NY

Sunday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

City Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Henrietta Hudson

No reviews yet

Henrietta Hudson is New York City's premiere queer human bar built by lesbians.
Please help us during this difficult time by purchasing a gift card.
Angel Drive:
$500 Gift Card - Brick on Our Wall
$1000 Gift Card - Brick + Lifetime Cover Keychain
$1500 - Private Event (email us) + Brick
$2000 - Private Event + Lifetime Cover + Brick
Founded in 1991 we have served the LGBTQ community world wide offering the finest in service and events.
Private Event: 20 People with a 3-hour Premium Open Bar. If you purchase, email us at henihudson@gmail.com

Westville Hudson

No reviews yet

Casual American Food

Cafe Altro - Pop-Up

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston