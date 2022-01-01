Go
Toast

The Garden

Local Drinks, Local Food

401 S Nevada Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Porkbelly Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Porkvelly, toasted Puerto Rican bread, hot sauce, 2 eggs, american cheese parm cheese chipotle aioli
Oktoberfest Ticket - 1 Guest$60.00
October 10th 12pm-5pm
Tickets include:
• 2 drink tickets = 2 pitchers of beer
• 1 Mark Anthony pretzel 🥨
• 1 Stein
Cucumber Basil Spritzer$11.00
Vodka, Elderflower Liquer, Lime, Muddled Cucumber and Basil
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
Bacon, toasted Puerto Rican bread , hot sauce, 2 eggs, american cheese
Mezcal Last Word$12.00
Mezcal tequila, Lee's Alpine Liqueur, Maraschino Liqueur, Lime Juice
Rosemary Ginger Margarita$11.00
Tequila, Rosemary, Ginger, Carbonated Water, Lime Juice
Pork Belly Eggs Benedict$17.00
Pork Belly, toasted sourdough, parm cheese, microgreens, sous vide egg
Autumn Rye Sour$10.00
Axe and Oak Rye Whiskey, lemon juice, lime juice, orange blossom water, egg white, half & half, and bitters.
See full menu

Location

401 S Nevada Ave

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Block B&G

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Anju

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Streetcar520

No reviews yet

good food ~ good vibes

Haole Hawaiian Grindz

No reviews yet

Hawaiian Grindz like you haven't had before.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston