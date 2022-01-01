Go
The Beerhouse

We love beer! And sports! And great food! And lamp! The Beerhouse brings all our loves together under one roof with exceptional pub fare, beer and cocktails. We offer a casual and family friendly environment. Stop by next time you’re in the neighborhood. Cheers!

4810 86th Street

Popular Items

SD French Fries$2.50
They are French fries. What else can we say about them.
4810 86th Street

Urbandale IA

SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
