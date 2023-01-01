The Bees Knees Cafe - 12 3rd St
Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
114 South 8th Street, Connellsville PA 15425
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pechin Market Pizzeria & Catering
No Reviews
232 Pittsburgh Street, 4 Zia Maria Way Connellsville, PA 15425
View restaurant